Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. Exterran reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Exterran by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.