PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Buys $81,259.20 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 56,430 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $81,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simon G. Kukes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Simon G. Kukes bought 100,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $2.11 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.