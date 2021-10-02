PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Buys $81,259.20 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 56,430 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $81,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Simon G. Kukes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Simon G. Kukes bought 100,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00.
NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $2.11 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.08.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
