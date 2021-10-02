Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $107,119.68 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $107,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.66 million, a P/E ratio of -493.75 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Identiv by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

