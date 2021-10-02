Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $107,119.68 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $107,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:INVE opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.66 million, a P/E ratio of -493.75 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.
Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
