Barclays Begins Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PFGC. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.44.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $109,150,000 after buying an additional 242,546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,807 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.