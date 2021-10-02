Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE SNN opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

