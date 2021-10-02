Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

