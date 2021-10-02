Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 526.5% in September

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, a growth of 526.5% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

