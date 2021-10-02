$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

