Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 12.9% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.26. 25,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,729,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.37.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after buying an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

