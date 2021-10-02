Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 12.9% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.26. 25,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,729,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after buying an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.