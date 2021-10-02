Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Down 5.9%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. 3,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 425,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 116.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after buying an additional 411,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.