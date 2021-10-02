Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Drops By 97.3%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 429,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at $1.64 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
