Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Drops By 97.3%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 429,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at $1.64 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

