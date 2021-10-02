Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.43% of Rayonier worth $72,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $35.34 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.