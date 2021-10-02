Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after buying an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after acquiring an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $52,568.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

