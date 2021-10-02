Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $74,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 66,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,498,000 after acquiring an additional 121,176 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

