Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $493.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.78. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $245.83 and a 12-month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

