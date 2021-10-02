Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,096 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of FE opened at $35.85 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

