Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $900,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,101,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,568 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

NYSE IR opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

