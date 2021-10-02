Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,740 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 447,291 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $10,596,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 254,324 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

