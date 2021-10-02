Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 116.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHF. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

