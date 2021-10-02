BlackRock Inc. Has $441.90 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,540 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Independent Bank Group worth $441,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

