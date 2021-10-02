Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $67,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,289. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HALO opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

