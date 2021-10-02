Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $225.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.49. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

