Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Avinger in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avinger by 335.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $141,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

