Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.88 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78. Convey Holding Parent has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

