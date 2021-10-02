Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

