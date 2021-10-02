Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

CLPR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CLPR opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

