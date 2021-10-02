Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BRC opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. Brady has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brady by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brady by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

