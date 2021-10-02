Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,884,000 after purchasing an additional 245,146 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $33.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

