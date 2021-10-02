JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.32% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 474,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55.

