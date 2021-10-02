Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 529 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.