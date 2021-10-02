Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE JBGS opened at $30.13 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

