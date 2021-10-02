SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $150.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.38.

NYSE:SNX opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,572. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

