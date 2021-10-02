Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.08.

SU stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

