BMO Capital Markets Raises Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $166.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on THO. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. raised Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $46,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after buying an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.