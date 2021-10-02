Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

