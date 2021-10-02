Zacks: Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

