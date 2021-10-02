Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.