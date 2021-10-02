ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO Sells $220,586.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $220,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James G. Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00.

ThredUp stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

