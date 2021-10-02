BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,814,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,347,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $476,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 209.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $203.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

