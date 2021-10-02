Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

