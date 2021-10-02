Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 7,642 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $225,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $616,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

