Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $840,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 38.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,262 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 689.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

EC stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

