BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 71.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,889,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205,872 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

