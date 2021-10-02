Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $1,302,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 36.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 32.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 76.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,337 shares of company stock valued at $60,853,404 over the last 90 days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $329.60 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.43.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

