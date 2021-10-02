Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after purchasing an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $9,914,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $5,160,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

