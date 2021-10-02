Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $709.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

