Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -187.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

