Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NYSE:ASAI opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

