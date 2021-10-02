FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $17.16

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $18.01. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $2,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $5,851,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.