Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, "Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania."

REPH opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 14.29. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 208.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

